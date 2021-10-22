StockMarketWire.com - Medical cannabis company Kanabo reported a loss for the half year ended 30 June 2021, largely due to the one-off costs associated with the reverse acquisition.

The company completed the reverse take-over of Kanabo Research on 16 February 2021.

The company's pre-revenue status is reflected in the operating loss of £1.2 million for the six-month period.

The total loss for this period was £2.4 million.

The balance sheet had cash reserves of £5.9 million as of 30 June 2021.






Story provided by StockMarketWire.com