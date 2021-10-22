StockMarketWire.com - Supermarket giant J Sainsbury said it had received interest in a possible acquisition of Sainsbury's Bank, but added that talks had ended as the potential offers didn't offer value to shareholders.
The company concluded that the potential takeover discussions didn't offer better value for shareholders than will be realised through retaining Sainsbury's Bank.
'Accordingly, all such discussions have now ended,' the company said.
'We continue to make progress strengthening and simplifying our financial services business in line with our strategy and we remain comfortable with consensus profit forecasts for the division,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
