StockMarketWire.com - Esports company Guild Esports said it had terminated the three-year sponsorship deal with a European fintech company, following delays in the sponsor's launch and the payment of sums due under the contract.
Under the terms of the agreement, the sponsor was due to commence payments from the date of their global brand launch and unveiling.
'To date, Guild has not been given any clear timeline for their launch and none of the amounts scheduled under the contract have been paid,' the company said.
The company said it talks on new sponsorship deals were at an advanced stage.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
