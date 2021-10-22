StockMarketWire.com - Virtual tumor technology Physiomics said it had won further contracts from existing client Merck that it expects to be completed by the end of this calendar year.
These projects involve simulations of clinical efficacy of drug products in Merck's DNA damage and repair portfolio.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
