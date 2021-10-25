StockMarketWire.com - Oil producer Tullow Oil said it had appointed Phuthuma Nhleko as its incoming chairman.

He had become a non-executive director on Monday and would takeover from Dorothy Thompson 'following a suitable handover period' and after Thompson steps down by year end.

Phuthuma was chief executive of pan-African telecommunications company MTN from 2002 to 2011 and later served as its chairman until 2019.

He also had been Phuthuma a non-executive Director at BP and Anglo-American.


