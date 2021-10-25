StockMarketWire.com - Insurance group Prudential said it had appointed advisors to canvass interest in a bond issue.
The company had hired BNP Paribas, HSBC, J.P. Morgan, SMBC Nikko and Standard Chartered as joint lead manager to arrange a series of fixed-income investor calls commencing Monday.
A benchmark US-dollar-denominated transaction would follow, subject to market conditions.
Prudential said it would use proceeds for general corporate purposes including the planned redemption of its $725 million 4.375% nndated tier-2 notes.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
