StockMarketWire.com - Insurance group Prudential said it had appointed advisors to canvass interest in a bond issue.

The company had hired BNP Paribas, HSBC, J.P. Morgan, SMBC Nikko and Standard Chartered as joint lead manager to arrange a series of fixed-income investor calls commencing Monday.

A benchmark US-dollar-denominated transaction would follow, subject to market conditions.

Prudential said it would use proceeds for general corporate purposes including the planned redemption of its $725 million 4.375% nndated tier-2 notes.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com