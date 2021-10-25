StockMarketWire.com - Cocktail bar owner Nightcap said it had opened three new bars in England and that trading continued to be ahead of its expectations.
London Cocktail Club sites had opened in Bristol, Reading and central London throughout the month of November, ahead of the company's planned opening schedule.
'Trading across the group continues to be strong and ahead of management's expectations, with the Group's London sites trading particularly robustly and benefitting from London Cocktail Month throughout the month of October 2021,' Nightcap said.
The three openings take the company's total number of open sites to 22, with an additional 11 currently in legal negotiations and a further 10 sites under offer.
