StockMarketWire.com - Logistics property investor Urban Logistics REIT said it had collected 99% of rent due in the first half, and that it was planning a listing on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.
In a trading update for the six months through September, the company said occupancy levels were 99.4% across 91 logistics properties.
It had completed 15 new lease events across the portfolio in the first half, totalling 813,939 square feet and generating an uplift of £1.6 million in contracted rent.
Urban Logistics REIT said its directors believed that the company's market capitalisation now justified a move to the premium segment of the main market.
'The board believes that this move to the main market will provide the most appropriate market listing for the continuing growth of the company,' it said.
'Further details on the admission are expected to be announced shortly.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.