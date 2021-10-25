StockMarketWire.com - Asset management services provider MJ Hudson said it had received full regulatory approval for its planned acquisition of Saffery Champness Fund Services.

The receipt of from the Guernsey Financial Services Commission was a key outstanding condition of the transaction, announced on 23 July.

Formal completion was expected to occur on or around the end of October.

'SCFL is a Guernsey-based, fund administration business and its acquisition adds scale and expertise to the group's existing operations,' MJ Hudson said.




