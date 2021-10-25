StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical giant Astrazeneca said a late-stage trial of its antibody plus chemotherapy to treat advanced biliary tract cancer met its primary goal.
The independent data monitoring committee concluded that the trial met the primary endpoint by 'demonstrating an improvement in overall survival in patients treated with Imfinzi plus chemotherapy versus chemotherapy alone,' the company said.
'The combination also demonstrated an improvement in progression-free survival and overall response rate, key secondary endpoints,' it added.
Biliary tract cancer is a group of rare and aggressive cancers that occur in the bile ducts and gallbladder.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.