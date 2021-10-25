StockMarketWire.com - Dietary supplements group OptiBiotix Health said it had received approval in Canada for its weight management product.
SlimBiome had been approved for use as a licensed product for weight management by federal institution Health Canada.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
