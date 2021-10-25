StockMarketWire.com - Intellectual property-based businesses developer IP Group said that following the completion of a funding round by a portfolio company in its top twenty most valuable holdings, it had recorded a net realised and unrealised fair value gain of approximately £27.5m* or 2.6p per share.
In addition, the group took 'the opportunity to realise a modest proportion of its holding, generating net proceeds of approximately £9.4m*. Further information on the funding round will be provided in due course.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.