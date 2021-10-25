StockMarketWire.com - Intellectual property-based businesses developer IP Group said that following the completion of a funding round by a portfolio company in its top twenty most valuable holdings, it had recorded a net realised and unrealised fair value gain of approximately £27.5m* or 2.6p per share.

In addition, the group took 'the opportunity to realise a modest proportion of its holding, generating net proceeds of approximately £9.4m*. Further information on the funding round will be provided in due course.'






Story provided by StockMarketWire.com