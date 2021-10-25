StockMarketWire.com - Oil company President Energy said it was continuing to make steps towards spinning of its Atome Energy green hydrogen and ammonia company and listing it separately on London's AIM market.
'It is expected that further announcements will be made during the course of November both in respect of Atome and also the referred to dividend in specie in respect of President's shares in Atome,' President said.
Separately, Atome on Monday an objective of commencing first phase production by end 2023.
The company had two projects, in Iceland and Paraguay, ramping up to 350 megawatt capacity mid-decade.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
