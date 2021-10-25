StockMarketWire.com - Digital music solutions company 7digital said it had signed contracts with new and existing customers worth a total of £1 million.

The company won three new clients and secured four contract expansions and extensions, including within the company's key markets of music streaming and home fitness.

The company's three new customers had been secured on long-term contracts, which all have an initial term of 24 months.

The four contract extensions with existing customers included the expansion of contract period as well as the provision of additional services.

About £700,000 of aggregated total of £1 million had been secured within the last month, and the majority of the total would be recognised in 2022.






Story provided by StockMarketWire.com