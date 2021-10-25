StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Pembridge Resources reported a rise in third-quarter production at its Minto coal project in Canada.
Output in the three months through September had risen to 7,127 wet metric tonnes of concentrate, up from 5,707 wet metric tonnes year-on-year.
Payments of $21.0 million were received by Minto from Sumitomo, up rom $18.4 million year-on-year.
'We are pleased to see another strong operational performance from Minto in the third quarter and thank its new management team, whose efforts are showing in the results,' chief executive Gati Al-Jebouri said.
'With the continuing high copper prices, the recently announced fundraise and the imminent listing of Minto, this is an exciting time to be involved in the mine.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
