StockMarketWire.com - Power company Tlou Energy said it had agreed terms for a debt facility to fund its Lesedi power project in Botswana.
In a quarterly update, the company said the terms included the interest rate for the facility.
'Legal agreements in relation to this proposal are being prepared,' it added.
'These agreements will need to be finalised and signed before the package becomes binding.'
