StockMarketWire.com - Biodegradable plastics group Symphony Environmental Technologies said it had signed a distribution agreement with Faust Innovations.
The pact involved the sale of finished products made with Symphony's technologies.
Faust Innovations was a new company established by Roberto Fama and Henry Uscinski.
'Symphony provides a wide range of innovative products under its d2w and d2p brands which will be very useful in the hospitality industry,' Symphony chief executive Michael Laurier said.
'We are pleased to be working with two very experienced businessmen who are well placed to introduce our products to this important market, initially in Japan, Thailand, the UAE and Hong Kong.'
