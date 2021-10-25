StockMarketWire.com - Oncology focused Rutherford Health said the expected completion date of its planned acquisition of Proton Partners International Health Care Investments had been pushed back.
The date by which the conditions to complete the acquisition had to be satisfied or waived had been extended to the date 80 days after a share-swap deed, being to 16 November.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
