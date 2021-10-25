StockMarketWire.com - Pizza stores and restaurants operator DP Poland reported a first-half loss as higher costs offset a slight climb in revenue.
For the six months ended 30 June 2021, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, or EBITDA, decreased to a loss of £14,000 even as revenue rose 0.9% to £13.7 million.
Like for like system sales in H1 increased by 0.1% year on year to £14.6 million.
'During H1, the group still had two brands predominantly operating in parallel which limited operating benefits and higher costs as a result of largely separate marketing efforts,' the company said.
