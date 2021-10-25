StockMarketWire.com - Energy services company Lamprell said its oil & gas business unit had been awarded a major rig conversion contract from BW Energy.
The scope of work involved the conversion of BWE's Hibiscus Alpha jack-up rig into an offshore production facility.
This medium-sized project would commence immediately and is scheduled for completion in 2022, the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
