StockMarketWire.com - Botswana Diamonds said it had raised £550,000 through an equity placing.
The company sold 55,000,000 new ordinary shares at a placing price of 1 per share.
Each placing share had one warrant attached with the right to subscribe for one new ordinary share at 2p per new ordinary share for a period of three years from 25 October 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
