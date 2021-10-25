StockMarketWire.com - In-game advertising group Bidstack said it had launched a new ad format for brands with its 'in-menu' offering.
The mobile format offered 'clickable display banners that allow brands to deliver integrated ads into game menus, user interfaces and loading screens,' the company said.
'A number of games publishers within Bidstack's portfolio have already signed up and integrated the in-menu SDK including Motionlab Interactive.'
'The first campaigns are expected to run in the coming weeks, brands turning their attention towards performance to drive conversion as we move towards the holiday season and into 2022.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
