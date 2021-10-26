Interim Result
27/10/2021 Fresnillo PLC (FRES)
27/10/2021 Glaxosmithkline PLC (GSK)
27/10/2021 Bloomsbury Publishing PLC (BMY)
27/10/2021 Evraz PLC (EVR)
28/10/2021 Helios Towers PLC (HTWS)
28/10/2021 Airtel Africa PLC (AAF)
28/10/2021 Harbourvest Global Private Equity Limited (HVPE)
28/10/2021 Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LLOY)
28/10/2021 Travis Perkins PLC (TPK)
28/10/2021 Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSB)
28/10/2021 Pphe Hotel Group Limited (PPH)
28/10/2021 Indivior PLC (INDV)
28/10/2021 Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD)
28/10/2021 C&C Group PLC (CCR)
28/10/2021 Evraz PLC (EVR)
28/10/2021 Bytes Technology Group PLC (BYIT)
29/10/2021 Glencore PLC (GLEN)
29/10/2021 (MLI)
29/10/2021 Natwest Group PLC (NWG)
01/11/2021 Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYA)
02/11/2021 Standard Chartered PLC (STAN)
02/11/2021 Fd Technologies Public Limited Company (FDP)
02/11/2021 BP PLC (BP.)
02/11/2021 Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLTR)
03/11/2021 AIB Group Plc (AIBG)
03/11/2021 Trainline PLC (TRN)
03/11/2021 Coca-Cola Hbc AG (CCH)
03/11/2021 Smurfit Kappa Group PLC (SKG)
03/11/2021 Braemar Shipping Services PLC (BMS)
03/11/2021 Esken Limited (ESKN)
03/11/2021 Vaalco Energy Inc (EGY)
Final Result
28/10/2021 Virgin Wines UK PLC (VINO)
29/10/2021 Time Out Group PLC (TMO)
29/10/2021 Scancell Holdings PLC (SCLP)
29/10/2021 International Biotechnology Trust PLC (IBT)
29/10/2021 Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (GR1T)
01/11/2021 Brighton Pier Group PLC (The) (PIER)
01/11/2021 Lok'n Store Group PLC (LOK)
01/11/2021 K3 Capital Group PLC (K3C)
02/11/2021 Up Global Sourcing Holdings PLC (UPGS)
02/11/2021 Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd (BXP)
02/11/2021 Oncimmune Holdings PLC (ONC)
03/11/2021 Nanoco Group PLC (NANO)
AGM / EGM
27/10/2021 Evraz PLC (EVR)
27/10/2021 Frontier Developments PLC (FDEV)
27/10/2021 Jpmorgan Global Growth & Income PLC (JGGI)
27/10/2021 Pantheon International PLC (PIN)
27/10/2021 Cap-Xx Limited (CPX)
27/10/2021 Investment Company PLC (INV)
27/10/2021 Fresnillo PLC (FRES)
27/10/2021 Hargreaves Services PLC (HSP)
27/10/2021 Ideagen PLC (IDEA)
27/10/2021 Glaxosmithkline PLC (GSK)
27/10/2021 Invinity Energy Systems PLC (IES)
27/10/2021 Contourglobal PLC (GLO)
27/10/2021 Puma Vct 11 Plc (PU11)
27/10/2021 Mirada PLC (MIRA)
27/10/2021 Wickes Group PLC (WIX)
27/10/2021 Aveva Group PLC (AVV)
27/10/2021 Bloomsbury Publishing PLC (BMY)
27/10/2021 Rps Group PLC (RPS)
27/10/2021 Springfield Properties PLC (SPR)
28/10/2021 Inchcape PLC (INCH)
28/10/2021 Travis Perkins PLC (TPK)
28/10/2021 Virgin Wines UK PLC (VINO)
28/10/2021 Harbourvest Global Private Equity Limited (HVPE)
28/10/2021 Wpp PLC (WPP)
28/10/2021 Airtel Africa PLC (AAF)
28/10/2021 (TGR)
28/10/2021 Lms Capital PLC (LMS)
28/10/2021 Helios Towers PLC (HTWS)
28/10/2021 Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LLOY)
28/10/2021 South32 Limited (S32)
28/10/2021 Jd Sports Fashion PLC (JD.)
28/10/2021 Smith (Ds) PLC (SMDS)
28/10/2021 Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSB)
28/10/2021 Indivior PLC (INDV)
28/10/2021 City Of London Investment Trust PLC (CTY)
28/10/2021 Filtronic PLC (FTC)
28/10/2021 C&C Group PLC (CCR)
28/10/2021 Hunting PLC (HTG)
28/10/2021 Highbridge Tactical Credit Fund Limited (HTCF)
28/10/2021 Elementis PLC (ELM)
28/10/2021 Brooks Macdonald Group PLC (BRK)
29/10/2021 Maxcyte INC (MXCT)
29/10/2021 Opg Power Ventures PLC (OPG)
29/10/2021 Natwest Group PLC (NWG)
29/10/2021 Convatec Group PLC (CTEC)
29/10/2021 Mattioli Woods PLC (MTW)
29/10/2021 Adriatic Metals PLC (ADT1)
29/10/2021 Glencore PLC (GLEN)
29/10/2021 Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (GR1T)
29/10/2021 Bank Of Ireland Group Plc (BIRG)
29/10/2021 International Biotechnology Trust PLC (IBT)
29/10/2021 Time Out Group PLC (TMO)
29/10/2021 Adm Energy PLC (ADME)
29/10/2021 Computacenter PLC (CCC)
29/10/2021 Sensyne Health PLC (SENS)
29/10/2021 Itm Power PLC (ITM)
01/11/2021 Silence Therapeutics PLC (SLN)
01/11/2021 Vietnam Holding Limited (VNH)
01/11/2021 Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYA)
01/11/2021 Lok'n Store Group PLC (LOK)
01/11/2021 French Connection Group PLC (FCCN)
01/11/2021 Brighton Pier Group PLC (The) (PIER)
01/11/2021 Electra Private Equity PLC (ELTA)
01/11/2021 Capital & Regional PLC (CAL)
02/11/2021 BP PLC (BP.)
02/11/2021 Standard Chartered PLC (STAN)
02/11/2021 Up Global Sourcing Holdings PLC (UPGS)
02/11/2021 Murray Income Trust PLC (MUT)
02/11/2021 Fd Technologies Public Limited Company (FDP)
02/11/2021 Hiscox LTD (HSX)
02/11/2021 Iwg PLC (IWG)
02/11/2021 Jpmorgan Mid Capital Investment Trust PLC (JMF)
03/11/2021 Trainline PLC (TRN)
03/11/2021 Wilmington Group PLC (WIL)
03/11/2021 AIB Group Plc (AIBG)
03/11/2021 Next PLC (NXT)
03/11/2021 Esken Limited (ESKN)
03/11/2021 Itm Power PLC (ITM)
03/11/2021 Manchester & London Investment Trust PLC (MNL)
03/11/2021 Cls Holdings PLC (CLI)
03/11/2021 Coca-Cola Hbc AG (CCH)
03/11/2021 Smurfit Kappa Group PLC (SKG)
Trading Statement
27/10/2021 Wickes Group PLC (WIX)
27/10/2021 Contourglobal PLC (GLO)
27/10/2021 Glaxosmithkline PLC (GSK)
27/10/2021 Rps Group PLC (RPS)
27/10/2021 Aveva Group PLC (AVV)
28/10/2021 Smith (Ds) PLC (SMDS)
28/10/2021 Inchcape PLC (INCH)
28/10/2021 Hunting PLC (HTG)
28/10/2021 Elementis PLC (ELM)
28/10/2021 Filtronic PLC (FTC)
28/10/2021 Lms Capital PLC (LMS)
28/10/2021 Wpp PLC (WPP)
29/10/2021 Computacenter PLC (CCC)
29/10/2021 Convatec Group PLC (CTEC)
29/10/2021 Bank Of Ireland Group Plc (BIRG)
02/11/2021 Tp Icap Group PLC (TCAP)
02/11/2021 Hiscox LTD (HSX)
02/11/2021 Iwg PLC (IWG)
03/11/2021 Cls Holdings PLC (CLI)
03/11/2021 Coca-Cola Hbc AG (CCH)
03/11/2021 Creston PLC (CRE)
03/11/2021 Ibstock PLC (IBST)
03/11/2021 Next PLC (NXT)
03/11/2021 International Personal Finance PLC (IPF)
Ex-Dividend
27/10/2021 Anglo Pacific Group PLC (APF)
28/10/2021 Aberdeen Diversified Income And Growth Trust PLC (ADIG)
28/10/2021 Law Debenture Corporation PLC (LWDB)
28/10/2021 Hammerson PLC (HMSO)
28/10/2021 Headlam Group PLC (HEAD)
28/10/2021 Mj Gleeson PLC (GLE)
28/10/2021 Mears Group PLC (MER)
28/10/2021 Henderson Far East Income Limited (HFEL)
28/10/2021 Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (MGAM)
28/10/2021 S & U PLC (SUS)
28/10/2021 Thorpe (F.W.) PLC (TFW)
28/10/2021 Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (SONG)
28/10/2021 Smart Metering Systems PLC (SMS)
28/10/2021 Next Fifteen Communications Group PLC (NFC)
28/10/2021 Ferguson PLC (FERG)
28/10/2021 Hunting PLC (HTG)
28/10/2021 Cqs Natural Resources Growth And Income PLC (CYN)
28/10/2021 Dunelm Group PLC (DNLM)
28/10/2021 Brunner Investment Trust PLC (BUT)
28/10/2021 Bankers Investment Trust PLC (BNKR)
28/10/2021 Tritax Big Box Reit PLC (BBOX)
28/10/2021 Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH)
28/10/2021 City Of London Investment Trust PLC (CTY)
28/10/2021 Fidelity Asian Values PLC (FAS)
29/10/2021 Standard Life Private Equity Trust PLC (SLPE)
29/10/2021 Shires Income PLC (SHRS)
29/10/2021 Rightmove PLC (RMV)
29/10/2021 Ruffer Investment Company LTD (RICA)
29/10/2021 Frp Advisory Group PLC (FRP)
29/10/2021 Vitec Group PLC (The) (VTC)
29/10/2021 Unite Group PLC (UTG)
29/10/2021 Alumasc Group PLC (ALU)
29/10/2021 Barr (A.G.) PLC (BAG)
29/10/2021 Henderson High Income Trust PLC (HHI)
29/10/2021 Essentra PLC (ESNT)
29/10/2021 Learning Technologies Group PLC (LTG)
29/10/2021 Keywords Studios PLC (KWS)
29/10/2021 Kainos Group PLC (KNOS)
29/10/2021 Jtc PLC (JTC)
29/10/2021 European Assets Trust PLC (EAT)
29/10/2021 Lowland Investment Company PLC (LWI)
29/10/2021 City of London Group PLC (CIN)
29/10/2021 Fidelity European Trust PLC (FEV)
29/10/2021 Lxi Reit PLC (LXI)
29/10/2021 North American Income Trust (The) PLC (NAIT)
01/11/2021 Wpp PLC (WPP)
01/11/2021 Smith (Ds) PLC (SMDS)
