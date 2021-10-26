CA
27/10/2021 15:00 Bank of Canada interest rate decision
DE
27/10/2021 07:00 GfK consumer climate survey
EU
27/10/2021 09:00 monetary developments in euro area
FR
27/10/2021 07:45 consumer confidence survey
27/10/2021 07:45 PPI
IT
27/10/2021 09:00 foreign trade non-EU
UK
27/10/2021 00:01 BRC shop price index
27/10/2021 09:30 capital issuance
27/10/2021 12:30 Chancellor Rishi Sunak's Autumn Budget and Spending Review
US
27/10/2021 12:00 MBA weekly mortgage applications survey
27/10/2021 13:30 durable goods orders
27/10/2021 13:30 goods trade balance
27/10/2021 15:30 EIA weekly petroleum status report
