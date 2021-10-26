StockMarketWire.com - Hochschild Mining reported higher third-quarter production, keeping the mining company on-track to meet full-year production.
In Q3 2021, production grew to 93,630 from 68,420 gold equivalent ounces year-on-year, and was up 5% versus the second quarter of 2021, driven by a 'strong' period of output at the Inmaculada mine.
Overall year-to-date attributable production was 268,749 gold equivalent ounces or 23.1 million silver equivalent ounces.
The company remains on track to meet its production target for 2021 of 360,000-to-372,000 gold equivalent ounces or 31.0-32.0 million silver equivalent ounces.
'Operationally, the third quarter was our strongest so far of 2021 and we remain firmly on track to meet both our full year production and our cost targets,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
