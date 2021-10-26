StockMarketWire.com - Consumer goods group Reckitt Benckiser upgraded its annual sales guidance, as it reported a rise in quarterly like-for-like revenue amid an 'encouraging' start to the cold and flu season.

Revenue for the three months through September fell 6.8% to £3.28 billion thanks to asset sales and currency headwinds, though like-for-like revenue rose 3.3%.

On a nine-month basis, like-for-like revenue was up 3.6%.

'In September, we reiterated the building blocks which will see Reckitt return to mid-single digit revenue growth and mid 20's margins,' chief executive Laxman Narasimhan said.

'There is more to be done, but today's results are testament to our progress.

Like-for-like net revenue for the full year was now expected to grow by 1-3%.

'Despite significant cost pressures, the benefits of our pricing actions, mix and productivity programme, mean our margin guidance is unchanged, and we remain confident in our medium-term outlook,' Laxman said.




Story provided by StockMarketWire.com