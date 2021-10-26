StockMarketWire.com - Consumer goods group Reckitt Benckiser upgraded its annual sales guidance, as it reported a rise in quarterly like-for-like revenue amid an 'encouraging' start to the cold and flu season.
Revenue for the three months through September fell 6.8% to £3.28 billion thanks to asset sales and currency headwinds, though like-for-like revenue rose 3.3%.
On a nine-month basis, like-for-like revenue was up 3.6%.
'In September, we reiterated the building blocks which will see Reckitt return to mid-single digit revenue growth and mid 20's margins,' chief executive Laxman Narasimhan said.
'There is more to be done, but today's results are testament to our progress.
Like-for-like net revenue for the full year was now expected to grow by 1-3%.
'Despite significant cost pressures, the benefits of our pricing actions, mix and productivity programme, mean our margin guidance is unchanged, and we remain confident in our medium-term outlook,' Laxman said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.