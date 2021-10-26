StockMarketWire.com - Diagnostics group Yourgene Health said it expected to report positive adjusted earnings for the first-half and upgraded is annual revenue guidance.
Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for the six months through September was expected to be around £2 million, swinging from a year-on-year loss of £0.2 million.
Unaudited revenues in the year to date already represented 96% of total year-on-year revenues of £18.3 million, with full-year top-line performance now expected to exceed consensus expectations.
'However, the exact scale of out-performance remains difficult to judge at this stage in the financial year,' Yourgene said.
'With travel corridors now open for business travel we remain confident in the continued recovery of non-Covid revenue streams to underpin previously stated longer-term forecasts.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.