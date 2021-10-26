StockMarketWire.com - Staffing group Empresaria upgraded its outlook on performance as the labour shortage continued to spur demand for recruitment services.
Full-year net fee income was expected to be in the range of £57 million to £59 million and adjusted pre-tax profit expected to be in the range of £7.4 million to £7.9 million, up 9% to 16% compared with market consensus.
The offshore recruitment services sector continued to go from strength to strength and delivered a record increase in billable headcount in September, the company said.
The professional sector had performed better than expected in the third quarter, while the healthcare sector was expected to see a 'significant slowdown in the vaccination programmes.'
'Demand continues to be strong across the staffing industry and we are seeing this reflected in most of our businesses,' the company said.
'With skills shortages at a 15-year high, candidate attraction and engagement remain a key priority as we close out the year.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.