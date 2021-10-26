StockMarketWire.com - Franchise business Franchise Brands said core earnings swelled to a record in the third quarter, driven by strong performance of its Metro Rod franchisees.
For the three months to 30 September 2021, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, or EBITDA, for the quarter reached record levels, driven by Metro Rod system sales growth of 32% year-on-year.
'The progress we are making with our digital platform is already beginning to transform our existing businesses and will provide a scaleable technology platform to support the accelerated development of businesses we will acquire in the future,' the company said.
Looking ahead, the company said it was 'confident' of meeting current consensus market expectations for the year to 31 December 2021.
Consensus market expectations for the financial year ending 31 December 2021 was for adjusted EBITDA of £8.4 million, revenue of $8.2 million, adjusted earnings per share of 5.43 pence, and a dividend of 1.50 pence.
