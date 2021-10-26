StockMarketWire.com - Detection technology company Kromek said it had won a seven-year supply agreement worth $17 million from an unnamed US-based customer.
Under the agreement, Kromek will supply its first-generation contaminant detection solution. The contract was expected to commence in the current financial year.
The contract was awarded following the successful progression of a two-year development program announced on 02 November 2020, the company said.
'Under this program, Kromek provided a CZT based detector solution for incorporation into the OEM's systems for identifying contaminants during production processes for the purpose of product quality inspection,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
