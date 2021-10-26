StockMarketWire.com - Remineraliser producer Harvest Minerals said it had has exceeded its total FY21 sales target of 80,000 tonnes of KP Fertil, over two months ahead of schedule.

From 1 January to 16 October 2021, the company sold 80,701 tonnes of KP Fertil, up 104% higher versus the same period in 2020.

KP Fertil, an organic, multi-nutrient, direct application natural remineraliser, was produced by the company from its Arapua fertiliser project in Brazil.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com