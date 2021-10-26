StockMarketWire.com - Consultancy company Science Group said it had requisitioned a general meeting to push for the removal of Phil Holland as the chairman of TP Group.
Science Group's takeover advances on TP were rejected but it has amassed a 27.1% shareholding in the company and recently won a shareholder vote to overhaul TP's board.
The general meeting notice also included a resolution that any TP director appointed between 21 October 2021 and the date of the general meeting also be removed.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
