StockMarketWire.com - Property investor Palace Capital said it had shortlisted several candidate to succeed Stanley Davis as chairman.
Davis's impending retirement was announced 27 July.
'The board intends to progress its interviews next month and expects to announce the details of the new chair shortly thereafter,' the company said.
Davis, who was due to stand down on 29 October, had agreed to remain on the board until 31 December, with the chairman elect undertaking their induction into the company prior to his departure.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.