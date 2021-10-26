StockMarketWire.com - Kin + Carta reported upgraded its guidance after reporting narrower annual losses as revenue was boosted by quicker recovery in the Americas division.

For the year ended 31 July, pre-tax losses narrowed to £4.3 million from loss of £36.3 million year-on-year as revenue rose 7% to £156.2 million.

Revenue was boosted by significant client wins and included the UK Government Home Office, Santander, The Economist, US Foods, Hewlett-Packard and Blue Cross Blue Shield.

Looking ahead, the company upgraded its organic net revenue guidance increased to about 30% growth for the current year from a prior forecast of 20%.

But the operating margin guidance was cut to a range of 12 to 13% from 10-to-11%.




Story provided by StockMarketWire.com