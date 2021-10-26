StockMarketWire.com - Investment company Craven House Capital said its investee company YRRO had changed its name to 'Bio Vitos Ltd.' and struck an agreement with Double Bond Pharmaceuticals to acquire the licence for its patented, therapeutic application of the active substance iron succinate.
The patented application proprietary to Double Bond Pharmaceuticals is marketed in the USA, Japan, China and the EU (excluding the Nordic countries) as 'Inofer'.
Results of clinical trials undertaken by DBP indicated that Inofer 'markedly and significantly improved iron uptake, iron saturation and iron stores in patients with heart disease and iron deficiency,' the company said.
Craven House owns 29.39% of YRRO, a company specialising in the distribution and sale of dietary supplements.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
