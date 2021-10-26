StockMarketWire.com - Gem miner Petra Diamonds reported a 48% rise in first-quarter revenue after it sold a batch of large stones.
Revenue for the three months through September increased to $114.9 million, up from $77.7 million year-on-year.
The increase was driven by proceeds from the sale of exceptional stones worth a combined $50.2 million.
Diamond prices on a like-for-like basis rose around 3% compared to the fourth quarter of the 2021 financial year.
The rise in revenue came despite first-quarter production dropping 12% year-on-year to 861,991 carats.
The fall was largely attributable to the Finsch mine's high levels of production before the impact of a waste ingress and resultant decrease in throughput and grade.
Still, output was up 8% compared to the previous quarter and on track to meet guidance for the full year, Petra Diamonds said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.