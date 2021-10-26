StockMarketWire.com - Space management software group SmartSpace Software booked a first-half loss, as expenses more than offset a rise in revenue.
Pre-tax losses for the six months through July amounted to £1.57 million, compared to year-on-year losses of £0.98 million.
Revenue rose 8.8% to £2.52 million. Cash at 20 October was £3.25 million.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.