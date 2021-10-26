StockMarketWire.com - Space management software group SmartSpace Software booked a first-half loss, as expenses more than offset a rise in revenue.

Pre-tax losses for the six months through July amounted to £1.57 million, compared to year-on-year losses of £0.98 million.

Revenue rose 8.8% to £2.52 million. Cash at 20 October was £3.25 million.


