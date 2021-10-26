StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Mosman Oil & Gas said drilling had commenced at a new well in Polk County, East Texas.
The Stanley-5 development well was targeting the Yegua formation, at about 5,000 feet.
Mosman's interest in this well is was about 36.5% and it would fund its share of the $350,000 drilling costs from existing cash resources.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
