StockMarketWire.com - Lead, zinc and silver developer Europa Metals detailed plans to raise gross proceeds of up to £1.5 million through the placing of shares at a steep discount.
The placing price was 5 pence per share, representing a discount of approximately 42.7% the Closing Price on AIM of 8.72 pence per share on 25 October 2021.
The net proceeds of the fundraising would be used by the company to pursue its 'refocused strategy of seeking potential additional projects/transaction opportunities that could add shareholder value, to further progress and de-risk the Company's wholly owned Toral Pb, Zn & Ag project and for the group's general working capital purposes,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
