Interim Result
27/10/2021 Glaxosmithkline PLC (GSK)
27/10/2021 Fresnillo PLC (FRES)
27/10/2021 Evraz PLC (EVR)
27/10/2021 Bloomsbury Publishing PLC (BMY)
AGM / EGM
27/10/2021 Mirada PLC (MIRA)
27/10/2021 Jpmorgan Global Growth & Income PLC (JGGI)
27/10/2021 Investment Company PLC (INV)
27/10/2021 Pantheon International PLC (PIN)
27/10/2021 Puma Vct 11 Plc (PU11)
27/10/2021 Wickes Group PLC (WIX)
27/10/2021 Springfield Properties PLC (SPR)
27/10/2021 Rps Group PLC (RPS)
27/10/2021 Invinity Energy Systems PLC (IES)
27/10/2021 Ideagen PLC (IDEA)
27/10/2021 Evraz PLC (EVR)
27/10/2021 Cap-Xx Limited (CPX)
27/10/2021 Bloomsbury Publishing PLC (BMY)
27/10/2021 Frontier Developments PLC (FDEV)
27/10/2021 Fresnillo PLC (FRES)
27/10/2021 Hargreaves Services PLC (HSP)
27/10/2021 Glaxosmithkline PLC (GSK)
27/10/2021 Contourglobal PLC (GLO)
27/10/2021 Aveva Group PLC (AVV)
Trading Statement
27/10/2021 Wickes Group PLC (WIX)
27/10/2021 Rps Group PLC (RPS)
27/10/2021 Glaxosmithkline PLC (GSK)
27/10/2021 Contourglobal PLC (GLO)
27/10/2021 Aveva Group PLC (AVV)
Ex-Dividend
27/10/2021 Anglo Pacific Group PLC (APF)
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com