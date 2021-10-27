StockMarketWire.com - Gulf country focused payments group Network International said its third-quarter revenue rose by almost a fifth and stuck to its full-year guidance.
Revenue for the three months through September rose 19% year-on-year and was down just 1% compared to the same period two years' prior.
Network International said it still expected full-year revenues in its core network business to be slightly higher than those recorded in 2019.
'We have set out our new strategy to accelerate, innovate and drive faster long-term growth,' chief executive Nandan Mer said.
'We are making progress already, giving the business strong foundations from which to deliver our medium-term target of 20%-plus revenue growth.'
