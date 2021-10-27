StockMarketWire.com - DIY group Wickes said its third-quarter sales fell 1.6% year-on-year but stuck to its full-year profit guidance.
Sales for the three months through September were expected to moderate as the company annualised tough 2020 comparatives.
Compared to the same period in 2019, sales were up 16%.
Wickes said sales were supported by strong performance in local trade, where home renovations continued to drive robust order books for trade customers.
'Wickes operational strengths meant supply shortages had no material impact on sales in the period,' it added.
'As reported across the industry, we have seen price inflation accelerate, and we continue to manage this responsibly by focusing on cash margin recovery while maintaining our leading price position.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.