StockMarketWire.com - Telemetric services provider to the hospitality sector Vianet said it soon expected to reinstate its dividend following a 55% jump in its first-half revenue.
Revenue for the six months through September had risen to to £6.3 million, up from £4.1 million year-on-year, but below the £8.4 million achieved in the 2019 first half.
The first-half revenue performance was 'slightly' above the company's expectations, 'given restrictions ran late into the period and our supply chain costs were marginally higher', it said.
Vianet said it expected to reinstate a dividend in July for its 2022 financial year, subject to no further lockdowns or restrictions on the hospitality sector and no deterioration of semi-conductor supply.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.