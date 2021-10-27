StockMarketWire.com - Intellectual property investment group Tekcapital said Jay Shah had been appointed as chief medical officer of MicroSalt.
Shah had previously served as a medical advisor to the company and currently was a cardiologist at the Mayo Clinic.
MicroSalt is a low-sodium salt developed by Tekcapital portfolio company Salarius.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
