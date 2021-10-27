StockMarketWire.com - Technology solutions provider Accesso Technology upgraded its outlook on revenue amid ongoing momentum.
The company said it now expects revenue for the full year 2021 to be no less than $124 million.
'Following the announcement of its interim results on 14 September 2021, accesso has seen continued strong performance through September and into the October trading period,' the company said.
'[P]erformance continues to be driven by high demand in its end markets, coupled with the increasing use of its revenue-generating technology across its customer base,' it added.
The company also said it to expected its cash earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, or EBITDA, margin for the full year 2021 to exceed 20%.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
