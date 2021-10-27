StockMarketWire.com - Diversified business group Barkby said it expected to report a maiden profit in the first half of the year, as pent up demand and a UK staycation boom bolstered performance in its pub business.

For the six month period to 31 December 2021, revenue was expected to grow to £11.0 million from £7.8 million, with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortisaton, or EBITDA, of about £1.5 million, compared with a loss of £1.2 million.

'The performance of the group since the lifting of government restrictions has been hugely positive and we look forward to delivering our first profit as a listed business when we announce our interim results,' the company said.

The company's pub business reported a record 3-month period to 30 September 2021, with like-for-like sales up 22% on the same period in 2019.



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com