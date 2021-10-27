StockMarketWire.com - Life science research tools supplier Abcam said it had completed its acquisition of BioVision from Boai NKY Medical, for $340 million.

'The acquisition accelerates execution of Abcam's strategic growth plan, enhancing in-house innovation and adding scale in the complementary biochemical and cellular assay markets,' the company said.

The acquisition was expected to be accretive to adjusted earnings per share (EPS) from the first full year of ownership.






