StockMarketWire.com - IT managed services provider Redcentric said expected to report a modest fall in first-half earnings.
Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for the six months through September was seen falling to £12.0 million, down from £12.3 million year-on-year.
Revenue had inched up to £46.4 million, from £46.2 million.
'We expect trading for the year ending 31 March 2022 to be in line with the board's expectations, including strong cash generation consistent with previous guidance,' Redcentric said.
'This is despite a continued lack of large-scale IT projects and supply chain issues remaining a feature of the sector.'
Redcentric added that several of its electricity supply contracts fell due for renewal during the ongoing UK energy crisis.
This would add £0.5 million of costs to the second half and at least £0.5 million in the first half of the 2023 financial year.
