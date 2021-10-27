StockMarketWire.com - Video games developer Team17 said it was developing a mobile app for preschoolers in conjunction with Lego and Marvel.
The app would allow preschoolers to join characters such as Spidey, Captain America, Ghost-Spider and others for learning adventures and imaginative play.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
