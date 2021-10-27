StockMarketWire.com - Mass spectrometry group Microsaic Systems said it had launched technology for use in the scale-up and operation of drug manufacturing.
The monitoring solutions were targeted at contract research and manufacturing groups, integration partners and biopharmaceutical companies who manufactured vaccines and therapeutics for major diseases.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
